Elliot Anderson leads Man Utd's eight-player shortlist for January transfer window as Ruben Amorim targets new midfielder

According to the Daily Mail, Elliot is United's top midfield target although he is unlikely to be available until the summer, with Forest still battling against relegation and with the chance to go deep in the Europa League. A bidding war is likely to take place for Anderson, who is set to be Declan Rice's midfield partner for England at the World Cup.

The Mail claim that United considered a move for a holding midfielder late in the summer, inquiring about Brighton's Carlos Baleba and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher. Baleba and Gallagher remain of interest to the Red Devils along with Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and USA international Tyler Adams and Wolves' Joao Gomes. There is almost no chance of Adams joining United next month though after he injured his knee during the 4-4 thriller against Ruben Amorim's side earlier this month.