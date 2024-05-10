El Trafico, Hell is Real and MLS' best rivalries - ranked

GOAL takes a look at MLS' best rivalries from Hell is Real in Ohio to El Trafico in Los Angeles

Ahead of the Matchday 13 slate of MLS matches, which sees a stretch of rivalries over a two-week period, one important question remains. What is the best MLS rivalry?

Moreover, what factors into it being the best? And who dictates what makes a great rivalry? Well, a lot of it comes down to history, borders, sporting conflicts across different leagues and most importantly, the fans.

From the Pacific Northwest to Los Angeles, from Canada to Southern Texas, MLS rivalries are fierce and contentious. But which is the best? GOAL takes a closer look....