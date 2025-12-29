Egypt make surprising Mohamed Salah starting XI decision after Liverpool star sends Pharaohs into AFCON knockout stages

While Salah aims to lead Egypt to their first AFCON title since 2010, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insisted he will not speak about the winger’s club future while he is away, saying both parties have “moved on” following his incendiary interview earlier in December.

Frustrated after being named among the substitutes for the third game in a row in the 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United on 6 December, Salah accused Liverpool of “throwing me under the bus” and said his relationship with manager Slot had broken down.

He told a handful of reporters after the full-time whistle at Elland Road: “I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

“I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”