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Edin Dzeko extends Schalke stay beyond 41st birthday after firing club back to Bundesliga
Veteran forward seals contract extension
Dzeko has confirmed his stay at Schalke after signing a new contract extension that will see him continue playing past his 41st birthday. The veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina forward joined in January 2026 and made an instant impact, registering six goals and three assists in 11 appearances. The striker's impressive form proved crucial in helping Die Knappen secure promotion back to the Bundesliga top flight for the first time since the 2022-23 season.
- Beautiful Sports
Dzeko outlines relentless playing hunger
Speaking to the club's official media after putting pen to paper on the new deal, Dzeko expressed his delight at continuing his journey with Schalke in the German top tier.
Discussing the promotion achievement and his ongoing ambition, Dzeko explained: "Since arriving at Schalke in the winter, I have been part of a fantastic team and experienced the incredible support of the fans. Winning promotion to the Bundesliga ranks among the highlights of my career. It was unbelievable.
"Football has made me happy and driven me throughout my life. I am still hungry, and I want to help our team in the Bundesliga too."
Schalke chief lauds Dzeko impact
Schalke director of professional football Youri Mulder emphasised that Dzeko's leadership and quality both on and off the pitch were the primary reasons behind the club extending his tenure.
Praising the seasoned forward's contribution, Mulder added: "Edin brought something special to Schalke 04 during his first four and a half months at the club. He was a key player and a fan favourite, while his personality meant he always set an example both on and off the pitch.
"Our conversations over the past few weeks made it clear that Edin is still as hungry as ever. We therefore believe that he can help us in the Bundesliga too. Edin is staying at Schalke, which is fantastic news."
- Beautiful Sports
Top flight test looms ahead
Dzeko and Schalke are now gearing up for a tough test to establish themselves in the Bundesliga once the new campaign gets underway. The experienced striker's vast background, having previously represented Manchester City, Inter Milan, Roma, and Wolfsburg, will serve as a crucial asset for the Gelsenkirchen side.
Schalke are scheduled to kick off their Bundesliga campaign with a trip to face Augsburg on August 30.
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