Eden Hazard tips Cesc Fabregas to land Chelsea job in future and backs ex-Blues team-mate to become one of Europe's top coaches

Hazard told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I'll be honest, in the summer we talked a bit. I told him he was one of the best midfielders in history and that he's destined to become one of the best coaches as well," he said.

"I explained to him that the time has come for him to return to Chelsea, and he joked about it, but I really believe it. He loves football and knows everything about this spot.

"I'm a Chelsea fan, and I want the best for the club. That's why I dream of seeing Cesc on their bench, while I'll be staying in the stands behind him, enjoying the show."

Hazard also revealed he had a fine relationship with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, as he reflected on his best managers throughout his career.

He added: "That's true, I won a lot with them (Italian coaches Sarri and Carlo Ancelotti). A special relationship had been created between me and Sarri, I think his idea of football is very close to mine. Every now and then, however, I told him that his workouts were boring. It is not a criticism, also because the results prove him right, as well as Conte. Antonio was incredible, he made us do an infinite number of repetitions...”.

