Eberechi Eze is a Gunner! Arsenal confirm £60m signing of Crystal Palace ace after pulling off incredible hijacking

Speaking to Arsenal's official club website, manager Mikel Arteta expressed his delight at securing the signing of Eze, saying: "We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”