Goal.com
Live
Eze - TrentGetty/GOAL
Ahmed Refaat

VIDEO: Arsenal star Eberechi Eze hails Trent Alexander-Arnold as best passer he's ever seen and names Nottingham Forest defender as his toughest opponent

Arsenal star Eberechi Eze revealed his footballing inspirations in an exclusive chat with GOAL at the London Football Awards, praising Trent Alexander-Arnold's elite passing and naming a surprise Nottingham Forest player as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

  • The influence of a Brazilian icon

    Eze has opened up about the influences and challenges that have shaped his rise to the top of the Premier League. The creative midfielder, who has become a focal point of the Gunners' attack, shared insights into his footballing journey, from the legends he idolized as a youngster to the elite opponents he faces today. Speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Eze reflected on the sheer joy of the game. For a player known for his flair and technical ability, his choice of childhood hero comes as little surprise to those who watch him glide across the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

    When asked which player he aspired to be while growing up, Eze’s answer was instantaneous: "Ronaldinho." The Brazilian legend’s influence is clearly visible in Eze’s playing style, characterized by a similar sense of freedom and a desire to entertain the crowd with creative movement. Reflecting on his personal highlights, he identified his stunning acrobatic strike against West Ham United for Crystal Palace in April 2024 as the best goal he has ever scored.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Trent Alexander Arnold Real Madrid 2025Getty Images

    Eze hails 'special' De Bruyne and passing king Trent

    The interview also touched on Eze's immense talent and encounters in domestic competitions. Speaking about the art of passing, Eze praised Real Madrid ace and England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, describing him as the best passer he has ever seen, highlighting his unique vision and ability to cover vast areas.

    The conversation then turned to the toughest opponents he has faced on the pitch. Eze expressed great respect for the former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as "a special person" and the best player he has ever faced, noting the Belgian's ability to control the flow of matches. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Ola Aina Nottingham Forest 2025-26Getty

    A surprising defensive nemesis

    Interestingly, when asked about the most difficult defender to navigate, Eze did not opt for a traditional household name, instead naming Ola Aina. This choice highlights the tactical battles that take place away from the headlines, where individual physicality and positioning present the greatest hurdles for attackers.

    The choice of Aina, Nottingham Forest's versatile and athletic full-back, underlines the depth of talent currently available in the Premier League. While many attackers might point toward the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Eze’s selection proves that individual duels are often decided by specific physical attributes and timing, which the Forest man possesses in abundance during one-on-one situations.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chasing more silverware in north London

    Finally, Eze looked back at his proudest moment in a football shirt. He cited Palace's 2025 FA Cup final win over Manchester City as the best game he has ever played in so far. With Arsenal competing on multiple fronts, the midfielder clearly has his sights set on even greater stages in the near future. The Gunners are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple,  with a Premier League clash against Everton up next on Saturday.

Europa League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
0