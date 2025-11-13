Dutch players' union gives backing to class action lawsuit against FIFA over 'unfair' transfer system

The Dutch professional footballers’ association (VVCS) has officially thrown its weight behind a class action lawsuit against FIFA, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) and several European football federations, accusing them of maintaining an “unfair and restrictive” transfer system. The legal initiative, led by the Dutch-based foundation Justice for Players, seeks compensation for an estimated 100,000 professional footballers, both male and female, who have played in Europe since 2002.

The lawsuit, described as potentially “billion-euro” in scale, argues that FIFA’s current transfer rules violate European Union law, particularly the principle of free movement of workers. The case follows a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice last October in favour of former France international Lassana Diarra, which found that certain FIFA regulations unlawfully restricted players’ rights.

The VVCS decision mirrors that of France’s national players’ union (UNFP), which publicly announced its support for the same campaign in October. In a statement, VVCS said it was compelled to act due to the growing number of players contacting the organisation over transfer disputes, limited playing opportunities and threats of sanctions.