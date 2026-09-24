Hellenic Heroes! Tadic in awe of Greek wunderkids Tzolis and Karetsas as new era dawns in Belgrade

Returning Serbia captain Dusan Tadic delivered high praise for Greece ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the 111-cap veteran warned his team-mates that Ivan Jovanovic's visiting side represents the strongest Greek roster in recent years.

Tadic pointed out that Greece now feature established stars starring across Europe's elite leagues.

Despite the glowing assessment, the playmaker insisted Serbia must target all three points in Belgrade.

"Greece is a very good team," Tadic stated. "They have a lot of quality players and I don't think they've had a better team in recent years. There are Pavlidis, Douvikas and many other players who play important roles in the strongest European championships."