Hope still alive for Duncan McGuire! Blackburn make last-ditch attempt to sign USMNT prospect after 'administrative error' sees transfer from Orlando City fall through
USMNT prospect Duncan McGuire saw his transfer to Blackburn Rovers collapse, but a last-ditch attempt could salvage his transatlantic move.