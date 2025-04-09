douglas luiz juventusGetty Images
Harry Sherlock

Douglas Luiz up for sale! Brazil international could leave Alisha Lehmann in Turin as Juventus prepare to accept €40m bids for midfielder this summer amid Premier League interest

D. LuizJuventusTransfersAston VillaPremier LeagueSerie A

Douglas Luiz has been placed on the transfer list by Juventus, with the Serie A club ready to accept bids worth €40m for the midfielder this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Juve reportedly put Luiz on transfer list
  • Club willing to sell for €40 million
  • PL clubs said to be interested
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches