Douglas Luiz to make Premier League return?! Juventus midfielder linked with swap deal that would take him to Newcastle and leave partner Alisha Lehmann alone in Turin
Juventus duo Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann could be playing at different clubs next season after the former was linked with a Premier League return.
- Couple Luiz & Lehmann at Juventus
- Former linked with Premier League return
- Tonali could be involved in swap deal