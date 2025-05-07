Dortmund make €30m Jobe Bellingham their No.1 transfer target - but Jurgen Klopp could play significant role in convincing Sunderland star to opt for shock move to a Bundesliga rival
A Bundesliga move awaits Jobe Bellingham, with Dortmund leading the race, but Jurgen Klopp may well tempt the Sunderland star to choose RB Leipzig.
- Bellingham expected to leave Sunderland
- BVB currently leading the race
- Klopp could lure Sunderland star to a rival team