'Beautiful dream' - Donyell Malen desire to return to Arsenal as Borussia Dortmund reveals asking price for Dutch forward Donyell MalenBorussia DortmundBundesligaArsenalPremier LeagueTransfers

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen has revealed that he would be eager to rejoin Arsenal in order to realise his goal of playing in the Premier League.