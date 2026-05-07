Donald Trump says he wouldn't pay soaring prices for USMNT World Cup opener tickets

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump admitted that he wouldn't want to pay exorbitant prices for World Cup games.

"I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you," he said after being told that tickets started at around $1,000 for the U.S.'s opening game against Paraguay.

Initial tickets were sold for unprecedented sums, with the cheapest Category 3 ticket going for more than $1,000 for the U.S.'s opening match. Although ticket prices have since dropped on the secondary market, they remain close to $1,000.