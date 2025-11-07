'I don't understand all the fuss about Lamine Yamal' - Jorge Mendes tells Barcelona teenager to learn from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with 'everyone watching' his meteoric rise

Speaking directly on the recent debate surrounding Yamal, Mendes sought to normalise the situation and called for the player to be supported, not scrutinised.

“I don't understand all the noise surrounding Lamine Yamal. We've all been 18 and young," Mendes told Mundo Deportivo. "As president [Joan] Laporta said, what we have to do is support him and help him as much as possible because he's a great asset to the club."

The Portuguese agent, whose Gestifute agency manages Yamal, acknowledged the unique burden on the young forward, who now wears the number 10 shirt for Barcelona once worn by the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

"Lamine is the player everyone is talking about worldwide; there's a consensus that he's a great player for both the present and the future," Mendes continued. "Having everyone watching you is also a great responsibility and a lot of pressure. He's handling it very well, and we have to continue helping him, and one way to do that is to focus exclusively on his work.”

Mendes also confirmed the reports of a physical issue but insisted it is being handled correctly by the player and the club.

“Lamine knows perfectly well what he has to do both on and off the field, and that's what he's doing: concentrating on working quietly and not talking much," he added. "He has some physical issues that he's addressing with the club to resolve them in the best way possible while he plays, and that's the most important thing, that he recovers well and can contribute as much as possible to the team."