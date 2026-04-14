'I don't like that' - Arjen Robben speaks out on Michael Olise comparisons as Bayern Munich icon issues 'be careful' warning

Despite his reluctance to label Olise as his direct heir, Robben acknowledged that the France international is performing at an elite level that benefits the entire team. Since joining the club on a five-year deal, Olise has already secured a Bundesliga title and the German Super Cup, amassing nearly 90 goal contributions in just 97 appearances.

Further addressing the similarities in their technical approach and Olise’s development, Robben added: "Of course, there are certain things we have in common. But ultimately, he's a different player than me. He's just doing a fantastic job. I'm very happy about that, and I can really enjoy it."