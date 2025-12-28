Dominic Calvert-Lewin completes impressive Premier League feat that Harry Kane could not achieve during Tottenham years

The goal against Sunderland on Sunday meant that the Leeds forward has now scored in six consecutive Premier League games this season. The streak began with his goal against Manchester City on November 29 as he has now scored seven goals in his last six matches, including a brace against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy still holds the record for scoring in eight straight league games for the Foxes in 2019. Tottenham icon and Premier League legend Kane had registered a five-match goal-scoring streak twice in the past but never had he reached six matches in a row.

Calvert-Lewin also equalled a 65-year-old Leeds record as he became the first player to score in six straight top-flight matches since John McCole achieved the feat during the 1959/60 season.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!