Does Emma Hayes want job in men’s football after USWNT role? Chelsea’s WSL title-winning coach responds to future questions

Chris Burton
Emma HayesGetty
USAWSLEmma HayesWomen's footballChelsea FC WomenPremier League

Emma Hayes is preparing to take the USWNT reins, and the legendary Chelsea boss has no overwhelming desire to move into men’s football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reputation earned as one of the best
  • Considerable success enjoyed in women's game
  • Has been linked with various posts in men's football

Editors' Picks