"Disgusting VAR": in Cologne, the announcer incites fans against the referee

The most controversial incident occurred in the first half, when referee Daniel Siebert initially cautioned defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey for a hard tackle on a Dortmund player. However, after consulting VAR, the referee reversed his decision and showed Simpson-Pusey a red card. This decision prompted an immediate reaction from Trippel, who described the decision as "disgusting" over the RheinEnergieStadion's loudspeakers, accompanying his comment with a whistle and fuelling the protests of the approximately 47,000 spectators in attendance. The controversy did not end there. In stoppage time, the announcer returned to the attack, claiming that a clear handball by a Dortmund player had not been reviewed by VAR, publicly complaining about the failure to review the incident.

The announcer's behaviour could now have consequences, as reported by Repubblica. The rules prohibit the stadium announcer from showing any form of support for the home team or attacking opponents and refereeing decisions. Cologne's management also distanced itself from the incident, calling it "unacceptable". Trippel later apologised, while reiterating his disappointment with the use of VAR. "Its inconsistent use makes me angry. I will continue to be sensitive to these issues, but I will try to be more cautious on the microphone," he said. It now remains to be seen whether the German Football Association or the club will decide to take action against him.