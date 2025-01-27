'He's a disgrace!' - Lisandro Martinez labelled a 'dirty thug' after two-footed lunge on Adama Traore as fans rage over Man Utd defender escaping red card
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been branded “a disgrace” and a “dirty thug” following his two-footed lunge at Adama Traore.
- Argentine defender netted winner in west London
- Was lucky to still be on the pitch
- Criticised for reckless challenge on Cottagers winger