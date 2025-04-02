Diogo JotaGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Did Liverpool get away with one? Why Diogo Jota's Merseyside derby winning goal against Everton was allowed to stand despite Luis Diaz beginning move in offside position - explained

LiverpoolD. JotaLiverpool vs EvertonEvertonPremier LeagueL. Diaz

Diogo Jota's winning goal against Everton stood even after a VAR check despite Luis Diaz starting the move in an offside position, but why?

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • VAR cleared Jota's winning goal
  • Diaz started the move in an offside position
  • Liverpool beat Everton 1-0
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches