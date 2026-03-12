Dietmar Hamann blasts Arsene Wenger's 'complete & utter nonsense' offside proposal & 'fears for people of Canada' during trial period

Hamann is adamant that the change will create impossible situations for those trying to hold a defensive line, claiming that the new rules are "utter nonsense". Speaking to BOYLE Sports, he said: "I feel for the people in Canada, I think this is utter nonsense. We've got to give defenders a chance. Years ago, if you were at the same level, you were offside. They changed it so the same level is not offside for the centre-forward. Now, you could potentially be a yard or a yard and a half in front and in a running motion, even if your leg is behind."

"You could be running and be a yard, or after half a second, you could be five yards ahead of the defender. I think it's just nonsense because what will happen is we'll see more penalties anyway because of the handball rule. I think the handball rule is a shambles as well. With every detail they try to correct, they make it more complex and more confusing. Even the referees at times don't know when to give a handball or a penalty for a handball."