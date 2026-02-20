Getty
'I'm not inside his head!' - Diego Simeone unsure on Julian Alvarez future amid Barcelona links as Atletico Madrid star 'getting back to his best' after goal drought
Simeone addresses the noise
Speculation regarding a move to Camp Nou has gathered pace, with reports suggesting Barcelona have identified the World Cup winner as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski. Despite the noise, Alvarez has returned to form at the Metropolitano, playing a vital role in Simeone’s tactical setup during a crucial stretch of the season. So far this season, he has scored 13 goals and six assists in 35 games across all competitions.
The Atleti boss addressed the rumours ahead of his side’s La Liga clash with Espanyol, noting that while he is delighted with the striker's recent output, he cannot account for the player’s private thoughts. Simeone emphasised that the 26-year-old is finally looking like his old self after a period of inconsistency.
"I'm not inside his head," Simeone told reporters when quizzed on the speculation. "I only see how he has played the last two matches, that he is returning to the level he always was and we need him in this way. Then, in his head I cannot be, but in what reflects in his work I am very happy with what he gives us."
A massive price tag to ward off suitors
While Barcelona reportedly view Alvarez as the ideal long-term successor to Lewandowski, Atleti have no intention of letting their prized asset leave cheaply. The club hierarchy has reportedly slapped a €200m valuation on the 26-year-old to discourage any official approaches from domestic or European rivals.
Despite interest from Premier League giants like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, Atleti remain firm in their stance. With Alvarez’s contract running until 2030, the capital club views him as the cornerstone of their sporting project for the foreseeable future.
Club president Enrique Cerezo has mirrored this defiance, stating: "Julian is a player under contract with Atletico Madrid and he is happy. No one from Barca has officially contacted us about signing him, and that's all there is to it."
Defending his squad's mentality
Beyond the transfer talk, Simeone took the opportunity to defend his players against suggestions that they lack intensity during a congested fixture list. He dismissed the idea that the squad's inconsistent form was a result of a lack of effort, instead pointing to the natural psychological fluctuations of professional athletes. Atleti have won two of their last seven games, with both victories coming in the Copa del Rey.
"Because they are people and not every day we behave the same although we would like to," the coach explained. "It is not a question of intensity nor of throwing games; I have been a coach for 20 years and another 19 as a player and I do not know any footballer who does not want to win and do it in the best way. The games we lost were for playing badly, there is nothing else."
Atletico have fallen further behind Real Madrid and Barcelona in the hunt for the Spanish league title, while they could only manage a 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie in midweek. With the Copa del Rey still up for grabs, the Rojiblancos have little time for rest in between games.
"It's difficult to maintain that; we need larger squads," Simeone said. "Ten or 11 players like always aren't enough. Clearly, there are many more matches. The competition in the Champions League has increased if you don't qualify for the round of 16, and you only have two weeks, not to mention if you reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, which involves even more effort. I have no doubt that squads need to grow, and our work as management must be significant, based on what we see between matches and the risk of injury. If you ask a player, they always say they're fine."
Focus shifts to La Liga points
Atleti now prepare to host Espanyol in a match where Simeone will prioritise points over style. With Los Rojiblancos currently fourth in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid, they will be aiming for a top-four finish to secure Champions League football next season.
After the Espanyol clash, Alvarez and co will immediately turn their attention to the Champions League, where they will play the second leg of their knockout playoff against Club Brugge.
