‘Time will tell' - Diego Simeone breaks silence on Joao Felix to Chelsea transfer talk & assesses Atletico Madrid star's 'behaviour' after reported £39m bid
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reacted to the reports surrounding Joao Felix potentially leaving the Rojiblancos for Chelsea.
- Atletico and Chelsea in talks over Felix move
- Would enable Gallagher's switch to La Liga
- Simeone responds to questions about the move