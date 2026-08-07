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Diego Forlan appointed Uruguay interim head coach as La Celeste move on from Marcelo Bielsa after World Cup disaster
Legendary striker accepts role
Forlan has stepped in as Uruguay’s interim head coach following Bielsa’s departure on the back of a dismal World Cup campaign. The 47-year-old former striker will combine the role with his current duties leading the nation's under-20 side ahead of upcoming qualifiers. He is set to guide La Celeste through a series of autumn friendlies while the federation searches for a permanent successor, who is expected to take charge by late 2026 or early 2027.
- AFP
Dismal campaign triggers change
The federation's decision to appoint Forlan comes after Uruguay suffered a dismal group-stage exit at the World Cup, collecting just two points against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. The result marked the second time Bielsa failed to reach the knockout stage across his three World Cup appearances as a manager. Although Uruguay averaged 55 per cent possession during the tournament, that statistic was not enough to save Bielsa's position at the helm.
Limited experience tests credentials
Forlan takes over the managerial post with limited coaching experience, having only managed Penarol and Atenas since retiring from football. However, he remains highly revered in Uruguay following a stellar playing career that yielded 36 goals in 112 caps alongside the Golden Ball award at the 2010 World Cup. The national icon will now hope to inspire the senior squad's European stars from the dugout.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Autumn testing ground awaits
Forlan's first test with the senior side comes when Uruguay face Japan in a friendly on September 24. Alongside rebuilding the senior team, the tactician must also focus on guiding the under-20 squad to next year's Under-20 World Cup via the South American qualifiers in early 2027. His leadership will be put to the test as he aims to restore the national team's pride on the global stage.
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