PSG Aston Villa Champions League 2025
Jude Summerfield

'I didn't think they'd do that to a child' - Aston Villa criticised for ejecting 'crying' 13-year-old PSG fan from stadium as French club and defender Lucas Hernandez reach out

Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueAston Villa vs Paris Saint-GermainAston VillaLigue 1

Aston Villa have been criticised after a 13-year-old fan was kicked out of the stands during the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Young PSG fan kicked out of Villa Park
  • Supporters sat among home crowd during Champions League tie
  • Lucas Hernandez has reached out with support
