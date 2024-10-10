Didier Deschamps opens up on real reason Kylian Mbappe was left out of France squad amid Real Madrid pressure claims

GettyChris BurtonDidier Deschamps opens up on real reason Kylian Mbappe was left out of France squad amid Real Madrid pressure claimsK. MbappeReal MadridFranceD. DeschampsLaLigaIsrael vs FranceUEFA Nations League ADidier Deschamps has given a definitive answer as to why Kylian Mbappe was left out of the France squad, amid talk of pressure from Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWorld Cup winner has been nursing a knockLeft out of Les Bleus' latest squad as a resultFigured for Blancos before international breakFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below