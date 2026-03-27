AFP
'It ruins everything!' - Didier Deschamps speaks out against 'cooling breaks' after France beat Brazil in dire warning ahead of World Cup in North America
Les Bleus overcome red card to down disjointed Selecao
France proved why they remain the team to beat on the international stage, secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brazil at Gillette Stadium. Despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half following Dayot Upamecano’s dismissal, the European giants showcased remarkable tactical discipline to withstand a late Brazilian onslaught.
Kylian Mbappe clinical edge provided the breakthrough with a composed finish over Ederson, before Hugo Ekitike doubled the advantage. Although Gleison Bremer pulled one back for the Selecao, Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked devoid of ideas, failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage as Vinicius Jr and Raphinha were kept quiet by a resolute French backline.
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Deschamps hits out at rhythm-breaking pauses
While the result was positive, Deschamps was left fuming by the trial of mandatory cooling breaks during the match. The Frenchman argued that stopping the water breaks, which occur after 22 minutes in both halves, fundamentally alters the competitive integrity of high-stakes football by bailing out teams under pressure.
"It's good for you, the broadcaster, to have the commercial break, but having those three minutes changes the game... No matter the team, if they're on a roll, three minutes ruins everything," said Deschamps.
"It can help if you're not playing well, but if you're close to breaking the opponent's spirit."
He added: "We play four periods even though there's always a half-time."
Praise for his players
Deschamps, however, remained pleased with his team's performance despite playing with 10 men, emphasising that his players' tactical understanding allowed the team to maintain their solid performance and secure the victory.
"It's a good result because it's Brazil," he explained. "Eleven years ago, we suffered a heavy defeat (3-1); there was a significant gap between them and us at that time. I wouldn't say that the gap has reversed, but what we were able to do in the first half, and later when we were reduced to 10 men: technical control, the technical understanding between the midfielders and the four attackers – those are interesting things.
"There were a lot of positional changes without it hindering the team's overall performance. As long as there was good technical understanding between the players against a cautious Brazilian team that tried to hurt us on defensive-to-offensive transitions and fast breaks, yes, I'm satisfied."
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What comes next?
Les Bleus will then prepare to face Colombia on Sunday. Deschamps will be looking to maintain his team's positive momentum heading into the upcoming World Cup, where they are in Group I alongside Senegal, Norway, and the winner of the play-off round.