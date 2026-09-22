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Adhe Makayasa

Dick Advocaat backs 'excellent' Xavi Hernandez to succeed with Netherlands after taking over from Ronald Koeman

D. Advocaat
X. Hernandez
Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

Veteran manager Dick Advocaat has thrown his full support behind Xavi Hernandez as the Spanish legend prepares for his first match in charge of the Netherlands. The former Barcelona boss took to the training pitch with the Oranje squad for the first time this week, signalling a new era for Dutch football.

  • Xavi leads first session

    A fresh tactical era for the Netherlands officially began as Xavi took charge of his first training session with the Oranje squad on Monday. The Spanish tactician was appointed by the Dutch football association (KNVB) in August 2026 to fill the void left by Ronald Koeman following the 2026 World Cup. His high-profile arrival has already drawn glowing praise from former national team boss Advocaat.


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    Advocaat praises managerial presence

    The current Curacao manager, who enjoyed three separate spells in charge of the Netherlands, openly welcomed the appointment as a positive step for the country's footballing future. Speaking to national broadcaster NOS, Advocaat insisted that the new head coach's commanding presence will resonate immediately throughout the dressing room.

    Assessing the Spaniard's pedigree and tactical credentials, Advocaat declared: "He was an excellent footballer and I think he is also a very good coach."

    Highlighting the psychological impact the former Barcelona midfielder will bring to the international squad, the veteran coach added: "Someone with his presence, what he achieved as a footballer, that makes an impression on players."

  • Pedigree strengthens tactical blueprint

    Advocaat's optimism stems from Xavi's glittering playing career, during which he earned 133 caps for Spain and lifted the 2010 World Cup alongside Euro 2008 and 2012 as the orchestrator of tiki-taka. In the dugout, he guided Barcelona to the 2022-23 La Liga title and the 2023 Supercopa de Espana during his tenure between November 2021 and May 2024. That deep-rooted philosophy of possession-based football is expected to revitalise the Dutch identity on the international stage.

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    German blockbuster tests readiness

    Xavi's tenure will face an immediate trial by fire when the Netherlands clash with fierce rivals Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 24. The blockbuster showdown provides a quick gauge of how effectively the squad have absorbed their new manager's tactical principles. Securing a positive result in the opener remains vital to generating momentum and validating the KNVB's ambitious vision under his stewardship.

UEFA Nations League A
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Netherlands
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Germany crest
Germany
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