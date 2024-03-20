'Try & stop diarrhoea with willpower!' - Paul Merson labels Ivan Toney & Sandro Tonali bans a 'disgrace' as ex-England & Arsenal star claims football is being 'ravaged' by gambling addiction
Former Arsenal and England star Paul Merson has labelled the bans handed to Sandro Tonali and Ivan Toney for betting offences a "disgrace".
- Toney and Tonali banned for betting offences
- Merson open about issues with addiction
- Arsenal legend labels rulings a "disgrace"