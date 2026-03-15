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Emanuele Tramacere

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Di Canio: "Leao’s had it! Allegri’s absolutely livid. Pulisic’s working his socks off, whilst he’s just strolling along"

Paolo Di Canio, the former Lazio striker and now a TV pundit, spoke on the ‘Club’ programme from the Sky Sport studios following Milan’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio – a result that not only failed to reignite the Scudetto race by capitalising on Inter’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta, but also saw the Nerazzurri pull eight points clear. 

Di Canio pointed the finger at Rafael Leao who, in his view, is doing too little to justify his place in the team and even went so far as to argue with Allegri when he was substituted.

Here are his words.

  • WALK FOR 70 MINUTES

    "You can’t have a player just standing around for 70 minutes while the others are working their socks off. It’s not as if a player is there just to receive a couple of passes because he makes a couple of runs and then doesn’t put in the effort. Pulisic was substituted in Cremona and was angry because he was running himself ragged and wasn’t feeling well, but the other player wasted four counter-attacks. Allegri is trying to strike a balance between giving one or the other a greater opportunity."

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  • ALLEGRI IS FURIOUS

    "He put in the same performance – if not worse – against Cremonese and chose to keep Leao on the pitch. And he wasn’t even in contention for a possible revival in the Scudetto race. Today Max is absolutely livid because – even though he says, ‘No, we must stay focused on the Champions League’ – that’s just how a manager is."

  • "IT'S BROKEN"

    "Today, you see there’s this row with Pulisic, but when we don’t have the ball, he puts in the effort, comes over to link up play, and he doesn’t do that... so I say, ‘Enough, you’ve had it’"

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  • IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN REMOVED

    "I would have taken him off. If I see space, I might leave him on, but if I have to play two strikers, I can’t just make a mess of things. We’re 25 minutes from the end and the plan was to at least get a draw."

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