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DFB advises Julian Nagelsmann to resign from Germany post in post-World Cup summit as Jurgen Klopp waits in the wings
Nagelsmann faces DFB exit after crisis talks
According to Sky Sports, Nagelsmann attended a three-and-a-half-hour meeting at the German Football Association (DFB) headquarters on Thursday. The summit included DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, managing director Andreas Rettig, sporting director Rudi Voller, and Bundesliga president Hans-Joachim Watzke. Nagelsmann was asked to explain Germany's catastrophic World Cup campaign.
Germany finished top of their group after beating Curacao 7-1 and the Ivory Coast 2-1, despite a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador. However, they suffered a shocking round of 32 exit, falling to Paraguay on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Following a brutally honest analysis of this early tournament failure, the hierarchy made their stance clear, leaving the manager with very few options regarding his future.
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Parallels with Bayern Munich spell
The DFB have strongly advised Nagelsmann to offer his voluntary resignation. If the manager decides against stepping down, the association have already planned a formal dismissal. Nagelsmann took over the national team in September 2023 on a contract running until 2028.
During his tenure, he has overseen 37 matches, securing 23 victories, six draws, and eight defeats. This impending exit carries echoes of his previous job, as he was sacked by Bayern Munich in March 2023 due to poor results after less than two years in charge.
Klopp emerges as clear favourite
Attention has quickly turned to a potential successor, with Klopp emerging as the clear favourite to take over. Klopp has been on a break from management since leaving Liverpool two seasons ago in May 2024. During a historic nine-year stint in England, Liverpool won several major titles under his guidance, including the Premier League and the Champions League.
He is currently working as a World Cup pundit for MagentaTV and holds a prominent role as head of global football for the Red Bull network. Securing his services would be a massive coup for the DFB, bringing a fresh tactical approach and much-needed optimism to a disillusioned fanbase.
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What next for the Germany national team?
Nagelsmann must now decide whether to offer his voluntary resignation or wait for the DFB to officially sack him in the coming days. Meanwhile, the association could yet try to convince Klopp to abandon his managerial hiatus and take charge, aiming to bring a swift and decisive resolution to this crisis.