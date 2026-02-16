'I feel really sorry and guilty' - Devastated Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out after injury ends ex-Arsenal star's season

Zinchenko arrived at Ajax after his season-long loan with Nottingham Forest was brought to an early end. The defender signed on with the Eredivisie side until the end of the season but suffered a knee injury just two-and-a-half minutes into his home debut for his new club on Saturday night. The club have now confirmed that Zinchenko must have an operation and is out for the season. A statement read: "Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out for an extended period. The defender suffered a knee injury last weekend in the early stages of the home match with Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Examination at the hospital has shown that surgery is required. This will take place in the near future. The 29-year-old Ukraine international will then face a lengthy rehabilitation period, which means he will not play again this season."