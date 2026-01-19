Getty Images Sport
Destiny Udogie victim of car break-in as thieves smash into vehicle during Spurs game just months after left-back was threatened with a gun by an agent
Udogie's season of woe
Udogie is having a difficult season at Tottenham, for many reasons. He has fallen out of favour under current boss Thomas Frank, and the left-back has been the victim of a number of shocking incidents. In September, Udogie allegedly had a gun pointed at him by an agent, who was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence. The accused was also under investigation over allegations of blackmail and making threats towards the Italian's friend. However, he has not been charged with any offence.
At the time, the police's statement said: "Police were called at 23.14hrs on Saturday, 6 September, to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm. Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation, it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual. No injuries were reported in either incident. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence. He has been bailed while enquiries continue."
Head coach Frank also expressed his sympathy to the Tottenham player, saying it was a "terrible situation".
He added: "It is a terrible situation to have been in and I can't speak too much about it as it's a legal case, as we know, but the club and we have done everything we can to support him. We'll do that and he's clearly doing well on the pitch, which is good and we'll keep supporting him."
Udogie victim of car break in
To make matters worse, Udogie had his vehicle broken into on Saturday. According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old is 'heartbroken' after finding his badly damaged Range Rover in the wake of the West Ham game. The report adds that a clothes hanger and a carton of water were the only things left in the boot of the car.
In a sarcastic social media post, the former Udinese man wrote: "Yeah, good night."
Udogie set to leave Tottenham?
Udogie's days at Spurs could be numbered due to his lack of game time this season. While he has played 15 times, just seven of those have been in the starting XI. Djed Spence, among others, has been preferred to Udogie this term and worse still, it seems the north London team are closing in on Santos left-back Souza. The teenager watched from the stands as Tottenham lost to West Ham last time out, with an £8 million move reportedly inching nearer. That could spell the end for Udogie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
What comes next?
Tottenham have been sliding down the Premier League table after a poor run of results, with Frank's side currently 14th in the division. This week, Spurs face Borussia Dortmund and Burnley in the Champions League and Premier League, respectively. Udogie may not feature in either of those matches but then again, Frank may not be in charge by the end of the transfer window if results don't improve. So it may not be curtains for him just yet.
