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imago-sport-1084064459.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Alvino Hanafi

'We’re on the right path!' – Desire Doue reveals Zinedine Zidane dressing room message

France
D. Doue
France vs Italy
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

France forward Desire Doue insisted Les Bleus remain on the right path following their 1-1 Nations League draw against Italy. Michael Olise scored a sublime opening goal at the Stade de France before Alessandro Bastoni earned Italy a point.

  • Olise brilliance cancelled out as France draw with Italy

    France forward Michael Olise provided a moment of individual quality to put Les Bleus ahead during their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Italy in Paris. The Bayern Munich winger curled a sumptuous strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma ten minutes into the second half to break the deadlock.

    However, Alessandro Bastoni's 68th-minute equalizer denied Zinedine Zidane's side victory in front of a sold-out Stade de France.

    Les Bleus featured fresh attacking talent, including Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue.

  • imago-sport-1084053308.jpgFlash Press Agency

    Doue reveals Zidane's encouraging post-match dressing room words

    Speaking to reporters after the match, Doue expressed disappointment at failing to claim three points in front of home supporters. However, the 21-year-old winger revealed that Zidane reassured the squad in the dressing room that their tactical application remains correct.

    Doue stressed that the players are fully committed to implementing the head coach's philosophy.

    "Of course, we’re a little disappointed with the result," Doue told TF1. "We really wanted to win this evening here at the Stade de France in front of our fans. We won’t throw the positives away though. We applied the instructions from the coach in many aspects. We’re on the right path, as he said in the dressing room."

  • Young French attack demonstrates tactical growth despite draw

    France dominated territorial possession with 65 per cent of the ball, repeatedly probing Italy's low defensive block. Olise and Doue caused consistent problems on the flanks, executing Zidane's high-intensity pressing scheme.

    Despite Dayot Upamecano's late red card, France maintained their composure to preserve their eight-match unbeaten Nations League group record.

    Doue emphasized that collective progress matters most during this rebuilding phase.

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  • France v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Les Bleus focus on immediate redemption in Monday's Paris clash

    Doue and Olise turn their attention to Monday's second home fixture at the Stade de France as France seek their first win of the international window. The young attackers aim to translate positive play into maximum points.

    Italy depart Paris satisfied with their defensive effort.

    France look to deliver a statement victory on Monday.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
UEFA Nations League A
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR