'Deeply disrespectful' - Ademola Lookman fires back at Gian Piero Gasperini's 'worst penalty taker' criticism after Atalanta's Champions League exit as star forward claims he was 'instructed' to take spot kick vs Club Brugge

Ademola Lookman has fired back at Gian Piero Gasperini's "deeply disrespectful" criticism after Atalanta's Champions League loss to Club Brugge.

Atalanta crashed out of UCL to Club Brugge

Lookman missed a spot kick in the second half

Lookman missed a spot kick in the second half

Gasperini labelled him "one of the worst penalty takers"