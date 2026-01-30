Declan Rice told how to reach Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard levels as Arsenal's £105m midfielder receives new challenge

Since his British-record move from West Ham in 2023, Rice has established himself as the undisputed heartbeat of Mikel Arteta’s side. His influence in north London has been profound, transforming Arsenal’s midfield with his ability to break up play and drive the team forward. His delivery from set-pieces has also become a crucial weapon for the Gunners, contributing a steady stream of assists to his tally to boost their Premier League title bid this season.

However, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy believes Rice has now ascended to a level where he is the standard-bearer for midfielders across the continent. Speaking to BestBettingSites.co.uk, Murphy was unequivocal in his praise.

"Yes, Declan Rice is the most complete midfielder in Europe at the moment," Murphy declared. "I think he has amazing versatility in being able to do nearly all aspects of the game."

Murphy highlighted that Rice is a "blessed footballer" who combines endurance and strength with the ability to play off both feet. "I always watch him and think he’s the type of midfielder you’d hate to play against," Murphy added. "Because when he’s bearing down on you to pressure, you know you’re in trouble. He does it with such discipline and such pace."