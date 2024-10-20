'We can't make silly mistakes!' - Declan Rice slams Arsenal team-mates for lack of discipline after William Saliba picks up Gunners' third red card in eight games

Declan Rice was frustrated by William Saliba's red card against Bournemouth and warned his team-mates they cannot afford to 'make silly mistakes'.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rice issues warning to team-mates

Saliba became third Arsenal player to be sent off this season

Gunners lost 2-0 against Bournemouth after dismissal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below