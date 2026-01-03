Declan Rice hailed as one of the best in the world by Mikel Arteta after scoring twice in Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

After the match, Arteta told reporters: "Declan was struggling the last few days but pushed and pushed and pushed and made himself available. He played 96 minutes, scored two goals and was one of the best players on the pitch. That is the mentality we need from all of us."

And when asked if he thought Rice is one of the best midfielders in the world, Arteta said: "For me, yes. Declan is constantly adding things to his game, and his role in the team, and I don't see where he can stop because he can still improve in a lot of areas and he wants to improve."

Arteta added: "It is very different context to the Villa game. We put ourselves into a very difficult position with the manner we conceded the first goal but what Gabriel has done was remarkable, he showed leadership and unity. We then grew into the game and scored two great goals.

"The ones who came in did really well, that is what we need. All of the players are really consistent and it was against a team difficult to beat. We will learn from the first goal we conceded. It is the quality of the opposition and sometimes you have to applaud that. We are still in January we have nine games this month so we will play game by game."

