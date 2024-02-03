Revealed: David de Gea rejected shock Premier League return in January as ex-Man Utd goalkeeper turned down Nottingham Forest offer in final week of window

Jamie Spencer
David De GeaGetty
David De GeaNottingham ForestManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

David de Gea turned down the chance to make his Premier League comeback with Nottingham Forest, seven months after his Manchester United release.

  • De Gea offered Nottingham Forest lifeline
  • Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper rejected proposal
  • Remains without a club since last summer

