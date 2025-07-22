'It was close!' - David de Gea claims dream Real Madrid move broke down 'for a reason' after being forced to stay at 'my home' of Man Utd

David de Gea, the former Manchester United goalkeeper, has addressed the saga of his failed transfer to Real Madrid back in 2015. While still choosing to keep many of the details under wraps, the Spaniard hinted that he will eventually share the full story, but only after he hangs up his gloves for good.

De Gea was supposed to join Real Madrid

Transfer fee and personal terms were agreed

Fax machine delay broke off deal