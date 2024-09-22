David Beckham trades Tom Brady for Anne Hathaway! Inter Miami co-owner swaps NFL legend for Hollywood royalty as A-listers watch Lionel Messi in New York
David Beckham has traded Tom Brady for Anne Hathaway, with the Inter Miami co-owner watching Lionel Messi in action alongside Hollywood royalty.
- Beckham sat with Brady at Birmingham game
- Joined at Herons match by superstar actress
- Messi involved in a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium