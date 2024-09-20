Birmingham City FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

David Beckham & Inter Miami hit with brutal 9-word swipe after Herons' owner praises 'incredible' Birmingham vs Wrexham atmosphere

Inter Miami CFD. BeckhamBirminghamWrexhamMajor League SoccerLeague One

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has taken a swipe at David Beckham and Inter Miami in a recent social media post.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Beckham blown away by Birmingham atmosphere
  • Inter Miami owner enjoyed game with Tom Brady
  • Hit with brutal insult by Jordan on X
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below