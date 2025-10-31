David Beckham to cut The United Strand's hair?! Man Utd icon tips legendary ex-England captain to do the honours if Ruben Amorim's side win five games in a row

Former United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen believes that the squad can rally around the positive news story generated by Illet's looming haircut and use it as an extra motivation to keep on winning. "Yes because this is a fun thing. It lightens the mood," Meulensteen, Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man, told compare.bet.

"The players can now get together and say to each other, listen, let’s get to four and then let’s get to five so the boy can have his hair cut. They will feel that energy from each other. It could be a good motivation for the players. I’d even suggest that they should bring him to Carrington and let the players each cut off one pitch of hair at a time. I think you could even bring Sir Alex Ferguson down. I’ve seen him bring his own pair of clippers to Carrington before.

"The big difference between now and 15-20 years ago is social media. It can play such a big part in your life and everybody can throw anything on there with no consequences. It can create a bad vibe around the place. Clubs need to be really clear about this with the players, who need to be aware of what can happen if you keep reading all these negative things because you will start to feel that negativity too. Winning the five games to give the boy his haircut? That can be an antidote for the whole team."