Darwin Nunez scored a first-half hat-trick as Liverpool put Stoke to the sword in a 5-0 pre-season victory at Kirkby as Florian Wirtz made his debut.

Nunez hits hat-trick against Stoke

Wirtz makes highly anticipated debut

Chiesa and 16-year-old Ngumoha also score