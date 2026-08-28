Danilo reveals retirement plan as former Real Madrid and Manchester City star edges closer to new Flamengo deal

Danilo explained that his physical energy had been heavily focused on international duty before he was able to sit down with club executives to map out his final contract.

Speaking in a press conference at the Ninho do Urubu training ground, Danilo said: "In 2026, I had very little time to reflect and assess; there was a World Cup in between, and at 35 years old, I had to dedicate myself immensely physically to measure up and be well prepared.

"Now is when I've had more peace of mind to think about it. Flamengo and I have been talking, and I hope 2027 is the year we can be together so I can play the final year of my career."