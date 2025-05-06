Daniele Rugani salary: How much does Ajax star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Daniele Rugani's salary details playing for Ajax

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani moved to Dutch side Ajax on a season-long loan deal for the 2024-25 campaign. He has frequently been loaned out during his time with the Bianconeri, with his latest move taking him to the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

So far, the Italian centre-back has not quite managed to live up to the high expectations, even if he has put in some solid performances for the Dutch side, showcasing his strong aerial presence at both ends of the pitch.

Under his current loan contract with Ajax, Rugani is rewarded handsomely and currently ranks as one of the highest earners across the league.

Exactly how much does the Italian earn, though?

*Salaries are gross