Daniel Levy 2023Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Daniel Levy reveals Tottenham 'are in discussions' to sell stake in the club after announcing losses of £86 million - with chairman's staggering annual salary revealed in financial results

TottenhamPremier League

Daniel Levy has revealed that Tottenham "are in discussions" to sell a stake in the club after posting losses of £86 million ($108m).

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Levy earned £6.58 million last season including bonuses
  • Spurs incurred a £86.8 million loss
  • Talks are on with potential investors for a percentage sale

Editors' Picks