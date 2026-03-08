Daniel Levy & Joe Lewis accused of 'interfering' with Tottenham team selections as ex-Spurs manager makes sensational claim

Redknapp recalled a specific incident before a clash with Manchester United in 2010. In an interview with The Times, he recalled: "I’m on my way to Stansted Airport to fly up to Manchester and I get a phone call from Daniel. Daniel said, ‘Hello, Harry. It’s Daniel.’ ‘Hello, Daniel,’ I said... ‘Who are you gonna play up front tomorrow?’ I said, ‘Robbie Keane.’ He said, ‘Robbie Keane?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Robbie Keane.’ Then he said, ‘Why don’t you speak with Rafael van der Vaart about who he wants to play with?

"I said, ‘What’s it got to do Rafael van der Vaart, Daniel? I pick the team, not Rafael van der Vaart.’ He said, ‘Well, I thought it’d be interesting to see what Rafa thought, you know.’ ‘No, not really,’ I said, ‘Robbie Keane’s playing.’"